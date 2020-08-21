Sachin Pilgaonkar performs on a Marathi track on India’s Best Dancer

Sony Entertainment Television’s popular show India’s Best Dancer is setting the standard quite high with its exceptional content and power-packed performances by its top 10 contestants. These contestants along with their choreographers are leaving no stone unturned to deliver phenomenal acts to impress the three judges – Malaika Arora, Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis. This weekend, India’s Best Dancer will celebrate Ganesh Mahotsav, with the special guests – veteran actors Sachin Pilgaonkar and Supriya Pilgaonkar on this auspicious occasion. The multi-talented husband-wife duo thoroughly enjoyed all the acts and even shared anecdotes about gave their career and personal journey.
One of the contestants, Rutuja Junnarkar who hails from Pune along with choreographer Ashish Patil, depicted the story of Lord Shiva, Goddess Parvathi and Ganpati ji through their act. The performance was appreciated by all three judges and special guests Supriya and Sachin Pilgaonkar. Geeta Kapur loved the performance so much so that she said, “Ashish Sir, I really wish one day you choreograph me, there is so much that I want to learn from you, the details and the nuances that you showcase in your act. Rutuja, you are truly blessed to have a guru like Ashish. There were so many characters that you played Rutuja, a mature lady, a child, a devi in your act, it was beautiful”. Geeta gave them a standing ovation, too.
Terence said, “Rutuja, you danced so gracefully. You have the maturity and understanding of dance. You can bring about a transformation in your dance especially when it comes to folk dance. You are so confident with your craft. Aap performance ko chaar chand laga deti hai. People use this phrase ‘you’re born to dance’ when they see a good dancer, but there is a lot of hard work that goes into it, you have to train for hours, tab jaake ek dancer banta hai.”
Moreover, Sachin Pilgaonkar very graciously obliged to everyone’s request and performed brilliantly on a Marathi track with both Rutuja and Ashish, who take efforts to match to the veteran actor’s steps. Everyone on the show, could not hold back and gave a standing ovation to Mr. Sachin Pilgaonkar for his candid performance.
