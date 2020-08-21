Chetan Bhagat on Sushant Singh Rajput’s blind items, “He should have spoken up earlier”

Sushant Singh Rajput had been called names before his demise where there were multiple blind items referring to him as a playboy and a skirt chaser. The actor did not speak up about those allegations for the longest time until he did and things had gotten out of hand by then. Chetan Bhagat, the author of Sushant Singh Rajput’s debut film Kai Po Che, opened up about his opinion on the blind items and the kind of effect it could have made on Sushant’s mental health.

He said, “I have also been a target of these blind items but I spoke out and gave the evidence required. Sushant did not choose to speak until later and in these matters, one should speak out quickly and present the pieces of evidence. I don’t understand these blind items, Sushant was a single guy, he was very attractive. I don’t think he would have had the lack of female attention to go do things to them without their consent. People hire these ‘critics’ because of their access to stars. There are a lot of people in the industry who work with the stars but some critics tend to use it in the wrong way. There was no proof of the accusations on Sushant but needless to say that it did affect him in a bad way. A lot of these celebrities also speak about mental health and promote mental health awareness on social media, but they end up giving interviews to those critics themselves.”

“I had known Sushant since a long time, the last time I met him in 2017 was when he came over for my birthday and I don’t usually hang out with Bollywood celebrities but I really liked Sushant. Maybe because we had the engineering connection and the Kai Po Che connection. It was only after 2017 that these blind items came out and that affected him in a big way. That’s when he started breaking apart and when that happens, a lot of wrong people come in contact with you to take advantage of your vulnerability. I think it’s terrible what happened to him. I was trolled for tweeting about Dil Bechara, because there’s a group that thinks that they are elites and they question you if they see someone from outside of their circle sitting with them on the same table.”

