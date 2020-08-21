Gillian Anderson and Emma Corrin join Olivia Colman in season 4 of The Crown, watch the teaser

The Crown season 4 finally has a date! Netflix dropped the teaser of the series featuring Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth.
Riding on a horse, she says, “Something as important as the monarchy simply cannot be allowed to fail.” Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher and Emma Corrin as Princess Diana join the series. The series will premiere on November 14, 2020.
While Charles’ romance with a young Lady Diana Spencer (Emma Corrin) provides a much-needed fairytale to unite the British people, behind closed doors, the Royal family is becoming increasingly divided.
