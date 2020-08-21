Ankita Konwar opens up about how she dealt with the trolling because of her age gap with Milind Soman

Actor/model Milind Soman and wife Ankita Konwar are very active on social media. The two often share pictures and videos of them on social media and give major relationship goals. Recently, in a long note, Ankita took to her Instagram handle to address bullying and negativity on social media. She also spoke about the days people mocked at the age gap between her and Soman.

Sharing an old picture of herself, Ankita wrote, “#throwback to a time when people decided I was 16 (or 18 at times, depending on their mood) and brewed all kinds of crazy stories around me and my then boyfriend/now husband Some even went up to say that I must have been 12 when he met me since they “heard from somewhere” that we have been together for 4 years already.”

Talking further about the people who mocked them for the age gap, she said, “So let me just put it this way, people will talk because most of them lack common sense. Also some of them have absolutely nothing better to do than speak less of someone else online because they clearly lack courage and self respect. And most of these people have never experienced love in their lives.

They need help; mentally, physically, spiritually. But never get it because of their attitudes and the environment they probably live in. So next time you hear something bad about yourself or see a hate comment, just understand that they are taking out their frustration by believing and saying something less of you.In a way, you’re still helping them.”

“But please don’t start an argument with them because that’s what they want, attention.Because they have been so deprived of it. They will always believe you are doing what you’re doing only for attention, however good that may be,” she added.

Ankita asked people to stay away from such negativity and trolling. “So just keep yourself away from all this negativity and don’t take them seriously. Blocking is always a good option too. And hope they heal. So that the world is a better place someday. Oh btw, how I dealt with it at that time? Laughed at every trash of a news article or every hate comment together with my husband. Always grateful for the laughter those people and their sick mentality brought us though Here’s to always being and staying positive,” she wrote talking about how she dealt with it.

