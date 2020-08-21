Naagin 5: Surbhi Chandna’s look as Naagin unveiled and it will leave you in awe of her

Naagin 5 recently began with Hina Khan, Mohit Malhotra, and Dheeraj Dhoopar as the leads and now, after their role has come to an end, only to be reincarnated. Surbhi Chandna and Mohit Sehgal will be playing the lead roles in the show and the fans are super excited to see their pair for the first time on television. The show has already been topping the TRP charts and the fans just can’t seem to get enough of them. taking to their social media, Ekta Kapoor and Surbhi Chandna unveiled the latter’s naagin avatar and it is going to leave you stunned.

Taking this as an opportunity to thank Ekta Kapoor for offering her Bani’s role, Surbhi Chandna wrote, “I said I don’t know if i will be able to do justice ( i meant to live upto her expectations , to the fabulous creation NAAGIN ) and SHE said you will be ROCKING.. and everyday i go on the set with those sweet words ringing in my ears Big Love and Immense respect to @ektarkapoor EK ♥️♥ Thankyou for the warm welcome @balajitelefilmslimited #naagin5 #bani”. Surbhi manages to pull off almost every look with ease and her pictures in this new avatar just prove our point further.

Take a look at their posts.

View this post on Instagram

Reveal of new Naagin…Punarjanam. ???? ???? Aa rahi hai apne pyaar aur revenge ke liye!! @officialsurbhic #naagin5

A post shared by Erk❤️rek (@ektarkapoor) on Aug 20, 2020 at 10:15pm PDT

View this post on Instagram

#Repost @ektarkapoor with ・・・ Reveal of new Naagin…Punarjanam. ???? ???? Aa rahi hai apne pyaar aur revenge ke liye!! @officialsurbhic I said I don’t know if i will be able to do justice ( i meant to live upto her expectations , to the fabulous creation NAAGIN ) and SHE said you will be ROCKING.. and everyday i go on the set with those sweet words ringing in my ears Big Love and Immense respect to @ektarkapoor EK ♥️♥️ Thankyou for the warm welcome @balajitelefilmslimited #naagin5 #bani

A post shared by Surbhi Chandna (@officialsurbhic) on Aug 21, 2020 at 1:46am PDT

How excited are you to see Surbhi Chandna in her never-seen-before Naagin avatar? Be sure to let us know in the comments below.

Also Read: Anjum Fakih shares pictures with her favourtie, Sharad Malhotra, from the sets of Naagin 5

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results