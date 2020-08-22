 Karan Tacker rubbishes all reports of testing positive for COVID-19

Currently enjoying all the praise coming his way for his impressive act in Neeraj Pandey’s high-octane web series, Special Ops, actor Karan Tacker has been making headlines for his seamless transition from television to the web. Portraying the character of RAW agent Farooq Ali, the talented actor sure has become a directors' favourite with his recent show.
Karan, who enjoys a huge fanbase all across recently was reported to be tested Coronavirus positive. However, what comes as a great surprise is that all reports claiming that the star tested Coronavirus positive are completely false.
Well, that's definitely some great news for all you Karan Tacker fans out there!
