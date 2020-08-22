Sooraj Pancholi Quits Instagram, says, “I need to breathe”

Sooraj Pancholi has been in the news since Sushant Singh Rajput’s former manager, Disha Salian died by suicide. He had cleared the rumours of knowing her multiple times but the rumours did not stop churning. However, the Satellite Shankar star has had enough of the trolling and negativity. He has decided to step away from social media, for now, Instagram to be precise.

The actor has deleted all his Instagram posts except the one from his 29birthday. He posted on his Instagram story saying that he needed to breathe and will be back when the world is a better place. Sooraj wrote, “See you Instagram! Hopefully will see you someday when the world is a better place. I need to breath. (sic.)”

He has denied all the alleged connections to Sushant Singh Rajput and Disha Salian’s deaths.

