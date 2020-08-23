The Suicide Squad is gritty 1970s war movie, James Gunn unveils posters and new footage at DC Fandome

Filmmaker James Gunn is currently working on the post-production work of the reboot of DC's The Suicide Squad. In February this year, the crew wrapped up the principal photography. The first footage was unveiled on August 22 during DC Fandome event where James Gunn gave a peek into the characters and what fans can expect from this film.

"This one is completely unique," says producer Peter Safran. "This is a gritty, 1970s war movie combined with the brilliance of James Gunn's characters and comedy." Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), Boomerang (Jai Courtney), and Rick Flag (Joel Kinnaman) will reprise their roles.

The new characters were introduced via the exclusive footage and posters – Polka-Dot Man (David Dastmalchian), Ratcatcher (Daniela Melchior), Javelin (Flula Borg), TDK (Nathan Fillion), and Weasel (Sean Gunn).

"I cannot confirm the exact amount of explosions and crashes, but I will say that we have about as many explosions and crashes in this film as in any film ever," James Gunn said. "In fact, the guy who did all of our special effects on this film — Dan Sudick, who has done almost all of the Marvel movies, great movies — says there are more effects in this film than all of those movies he's done combined. So we have a huge special effect explosion extravaganza for you guys."

The star-studded cast includes Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt, Peter Capaldi as Thinker, Mayling Ng as Mongal, Pete Davidson as Blackguard, Juan Diego Botto as Luna, Storm Reid as Tyla, Joaquin Cosio as General Mateo Suarez, Alice Braga as Sol Soria, J, and Taika Waititi in a secret role.

The Suicide Squad will release in theaters on August 6, 2021.

