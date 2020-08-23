Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman 1984 trailer showcases showdown with Cheetah, reunion with Steve Trevor, Maxwell Lord’s power and Golden Eagle Armor

DC Fandome event was a huge event. We saw many trailers and teasers unveiled at the event. The highly awaited extended trailer of Wonder Woman 1984 was released on August 22.

The trailer gives a glimpse of Cheetah vs Wonder Woman showdown, Steve Trevor's return who has been gone for decades and was presumed dead, Maxwell Lord granting wishes with the power of the Dreamstone, The Amazonian Games and Diana wearing Golden Eagle Armor.

Costume Designer Lindy Hemming spoke about the new armour to ScreenRant and revealed, "This has been a long, long design project… trying to develop a lightweight, movable, sexy undersuit which is printed to look like some sort of armor, so it's like an armored suit that's very light, and lithe, and sinewy… and of course, referencing [the comic design], and referencing things from fashion catwalks, and all kinds of ideas. But in the end, you try to make her… Strong, physically strong, and actually a beautiful piece of armor rather than a clunky piece of armor. The challenge has been to make it so that it's absolutely skintight. Metallic in its appearance, so you think it's a metal, but moves rather like an armadillo or something. It's really complicated to do that so she doesn't have to have the usual volume armor has. It’s worked. It's working."

"Then the other thing about this suit is, there was this whole conversation about how in all of these illustrations there is some sort of wings. In the comic books, there's always some sort of wings. So there's been miles and miles of debate that wings don't really go with this. So in the end, the wings have become her shields. They're my favorite things, where the wings are almost like paragliding wings. So at a clunk and a clunk, they become like Roman shields so she's protected. I won't give away the story of why that's the kind of protection she needs, but her fighting style is with the shields. I'm really pleased now because I think that there was no logic to it being a pair of wings, really. But there is a logic to gliding, to being something she can glide in on," she added.

With director Patty Jenkins back at the helm and Gal Gadot returning in the title role, Wonder Woman 1984 is Warner Bros. Pictures’ follow up to the DC Super Hero’s first outing, 2017’s record-breaking Wonder Woman. The film also stars Chris Pine as Steve Trevor, Kristen Wiig as The Cheetah, Pedro Pascal as Max Lord, Robin Wright as Antiope, and Connie Nielsen as Hippolyta. Fast forward to the 1980s as Wonder Woman’s next big-screen adventure finds her facing two all-new foes: Max Lord and The Cheetah.

