Kareena Kapoor Khan shares behind-the-scenes photos with Saif Ali Khan as they shoot from home

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are back to work. The couple has resumed work from home and even did an ad shoot recently. The actress took to Instagram to gave a glimpse of what's been happening at home.

On Saturday, Kareena took to her Instagram stories to share videos of her home and also shared a video of Saif Ali Khan. “When in doubt, pout it out. Shoot at home with the husband again,” she wrote.

Kareena and Saif, earlier this month, announced that they expecting their second child. In an official statement, they said, “We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family !!Thank you to all our well wishers for all their love and support.”

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will next star in Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha.

