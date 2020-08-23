ATEEZ drop new anthem ‘THANXX’ with visually compelling music video from ZERO: FEVER Part.1 album

K-pop group ATEEZ is back with their second single 'THANXX' from 'ZERO: FEVER Part.1' album that dropped with the title track 'INCEPTION' music video on July 29. The group consists of eight members – Hongjoong, Seonghwa, Yunho, Yeosang, San, Mingi, Wooyoung, and Jongho. Moving away from the dreamy lead track, 'THANXX' is more focused on dance and powerful vocals and rap verses.

Blending trap music with hip hop moves and super crisp choreography, ATEEZ takes you through a rollercoaster of emotions. It seems to be that the verses directed at people who continue to give unsolicited advice to them and all they do is sarcastically thank him which is why extra 'XX' are added. The sentiments reflect in the lyrics, "'Lift the blue flag, lift the white flag' / 'Why aren’t you listening?' / 'Back in my days…” “Kids these days…' / Oh dear, why don’t you just go on your way."

What they are trying to project is that they are slowly growing and learning in the process but they want to do things their way instead of living up to other people's expectations. "Your worries? no thanks I’m ok / I’m just doing me / Don’t say you’re doing this for me / Leave me alone, I’m in my own rhythm / Dancing, dancing, dancing

Move, move, move / Dancing, dancing, dancing (Let’s go let’s go) / I’ll spend my time however I want."

The foot-tapping number gets you grooving but also says a lot about the Korean group who have been the underdog of the fourth-generation idol group. The music video goes back and forth between colors and darkness reflecting on the ups and downs they face in their lives. Interestingly, the closing dance break surely seems to be a callback to their hit number 'Wonderland'.

At the end of the music, you see a ship moving which directly brings back the era of Pirates that Ateez storyline has focused on since their debut. They are probably going back in time or maybe they are not. It could also be a hint for their next part of the album.

So, what do you think of the new music video? Because we are "Move, move, move (move my body yeah) / Dancing, dancing, dancing (Let’s go let’s go) / I’ll spend my time however I want."

ALSO READ: ATEEZ takes you through rollercoaster of emotions in gripping Inception music video

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results