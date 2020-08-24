Satish Kaushik shares picture from his makeup room; says it looks like a shot from a sci-fi film

After five months, the film industry of India is slowly getting back to its feet. Actors and technicians are getting used to the new normal of being on the sets by following safety protocols. Actor Satish Kaushik is also back on the sets and shared a picture from his first day on the set.

In the picture, he can be seen sitting in front of a mirror surrounded by makeup artist and hairstylist who are covered in PPE kits. Sharing his thoughts along with the picture, he wrote, “Surrounded by make up & hair stylist wearing PPE kits,this looks a shot from a sci fi film . Started shooting after 5months with safety measures .Corona can’t stop the zeal and passion of movies .We hv to fight it with courage and safety measures . #Love Movies # Love Acting”

Satish Kaushik is awaiting the release of his next directorial titled Kaagaz starring Pankaj Tripathi. The film is the story of Lal Bihari, a farmer from Amilo, Azamgarh whose uncle bribed an official to declare him dead so he could usurp his ancestral property. For 19 years, Lal Bihari tried everything possible to prove that he was alive and finally, the court ruled in his favour. Later, Lal Bihari prefixed his name with ‘Mritak’ (deceased) as a reminder of his struggle to exist and founded the Uttar Pradesh Association of Dead People to highlight cases like his.

