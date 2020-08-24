Sonu Sood says it’s time for new innings after Atul Khatri says the audience might not accept him as a reel-life villain

Sonu Sood has become the real life hero for the migrants and working class who have been finding it difficult to reach home and with employment. Ever since the lockdown was imposed back in March, Sonu Sood has helped thousands of migrant workers and students in reaching home safely and has mostly been in touch with them through his social media. The actor has been receiving a lot of appreciation for his efforts so far.
Take a look at their conversation, right here.
Time to play New Innings bhai ❣️???? https://t.co/bfdULsRIoz
— sonu sood (@SonuSood) August 23, 2020
