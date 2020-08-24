Sonu Sood says it’s time for new innings after Atul Khatri says the audience might not accept him as a reel-life villain

Sonu Sood has become the real life hero for the migrants and working class who have been finding it difficult to reach home and with employment. Ever since the lockdown was imposed back in March, Sonu Sood has helped thousands of migrant workers and students in reaching home safely and has mostly been in touch with them through his social media. The actor has been receiving a lot of appreciation for his efforts so far.

We’re all aware of how Sonu Sood has played the antagonist’s role in the majority of his films, however, the comedian Atul Khatri finds it hard to believe that the audience will accept him as a villain from now on. He took to his Twitter to write, “Me thinks @SonuSood will never ever be able to play the role of a villian again in a movie. The audience will rightfully never accept it”. Sonu Sood being the witty guy that he is, replied, “Time to play New Innings bhai”.

Take a look at their conversation, right here.

Time to play New Innings bhai ❣️???? https://t.co/bfdULsRIoz

— sonu sood (@SonuSood) August 23, 2020

Also Read: Sonu Sood calls out a fake account, says you will be arrested for cheating innocent people

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results