Soni Razdan shares a cute throwback picture with Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt

Soni Razdan is one of the few actresses who have worked with their offspring in films as well. She was seen portraying Alia Bhatt’s mother in Meghna Gulzar’s Raazi and the entire Bhatt family is known for their acting and filmmaking with Shaheen being an author. Shaheen took a trip down memory lane and posted a picture with Shaheen and Alia.

She captioned it as, “Flashback fun ! Can’t even remember how long ago this was ! Pretty sure around ten years ago … time flies. But mother daughter love endures forever and always ♥️ #mybabies #mothersanddaughters #bestdaughtersever”. Take a look at the picture.

View this post on Instagram

Flashback fun ! Can’t even remember how long ago this was ! Pretty sure around ten years ago … time flies. But mother daughter love endures forever and always ♥️ #mybabies #mothersanddaughters #bestdaughtersever

A post shared by Soni Razdan (@sonirazdan) on Aug 22, 2020 at 2:31am PDT

Alia Bhatt will next be seen in Sadak 2 with Pooja Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, and Aditya Roy Kapur. This is also the first time that she will be directed by her father, Mahesh Bhatt.

Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt visit Sanjay Dutt after his cancer diagnosis

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results