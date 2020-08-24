Yami Gautam speaks about her neck injury and how she allowed her body to heal itself

An actor’s life is surely a hectic one with back-to-back schedules lined up with shooting, dance, workout, travel, and more. Yami Gautam recently suffered from a serious neck injury and how it only got worse whenever she tried Yoga. However, during the lockdown, she took baby steps in learning the art and has given her body an ample amount of time to heal itself from inside as well as outside. Taking to her Instagram to write a heartfelt note of this journey, Yami Gautam shared a picture.

She wrote, “This post is very personal… Having suffered a serious neck injury, Iv always had to be extra cautious – esp owing to the fact the amount of physical exertion due to dance , workout, non stop travel, physical activity, action, painful footwear etc etc & this list is endless, resonates with being an actor… somehow it’s always been about never expressing the pain beneath the surface & rather conditioning your ownself to bear it & like its said,,,the show must go on…”

She elaborated on her progress and said, “But this lockdown, I got to explore something which I couldn’t before ! Everytime I would try practising Yoga, I would be left more in pain owing to my condition, hence my experience never encouraged me to continue.. but this time I self-tutored my way through & allowed my body to heal itself inside out and it has worked like never before ! This lockdown was not about ‘looking fit’ or ‘ workout of the day’ … it was the time where I listened & just went with the flow ! I am no expert (which you shall clearly see in the images????) ! I took my first baby step towards this journey, which shall not stop … A special thanks to @sarvesh_shashi & @smeghe for being instrumental in this soulful endeavour.. I am sure you can’t wait to meet & make those necessary corrections which you shall be tempted to make as soon as you see them ????☺️”

Take a look at her post.

