Sara Ali Khan’s electric blue lined eyes will drive your Monday blues away!

Sara Ali Khan has been very particular about her looks and makes sure to keep it simplistic yet classy. Every time Sara Ali Khan makes an entry or posts a picture, she drives the netizens crazy with her perfection. Paired along with a shayri, her posts are definitely worth the wait and the fans are always on the lookout for more from her.

Taking to her Instagram, Sara Ali Khan shared a picture where she is seen donning an electric blue kohl and we can’t help but be stupefied! Dressed in a pink outfit, Sara Ali Khan has added the much needed dash of colour in the gloomy weather. She posted the picture with the caption, “Monday Blues ???????? Blue Hues???????????? Kaajal or Cactus couldn’t choose ???????? So posing with both while my coffee brews☕️???? ???? & ???? @orry1”

Take a look at it.

View this post on Instagram

Monday Blues ???????? Blue Hues???????????? Kaajal or Cactus couldn’t choose ???????? So posing with both while my coffee brews☕️???? ???? & ???? @orry1

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on Aug 24, 2020 at 12:28am PDT

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan is awaiting the release of Coolie No. 1 with Varun Dhawan, which might release on OTT in Diwali.

Also Read: Sara Ali Khan writes a shayri for post-Rakhi bonding where she bribed Ibrahim Ali Khan to match clothes with her

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results