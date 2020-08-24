Mirzapur 2 starring Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Shweta Tripathi, Harshita Gaur to premiere on October 23

Amazon Prime Video today announced that the second season of its much anticipated Amazon Original Series Mirzapur will launch on 23rd October 2020. Set in Mirzapur, the hinterland of North India, season 1 of the crime drama had taken the audiences into a dark, complex world of guns, drugs, and lawlessness. It’s relentless pace, well etched-out characters, and nuanced narrative had left the fans wanting more. With Season 2, the canvas of Mirzapur gets bigger but the rules remain the same!

With a stellar ensemble cast featuring Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Harshita Shekhar Gaur , Amit Sial, Anjum Sharma, Sheeba Chaddha, Manu Rishi Chadha and Rajesh Tailang returning to the action-packed series, get ready for a journey into the stylish yet rustic world, where crime, drugs and violence rule and one needs to fight to survive. The sequel of the show will also feature Vijay Varma, Priyanshu Painyuli, and Isha Talwar. The much-awaited Amazon Original Series is created and produced by Excel Media and Entertainment and will launch exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in over 200 countries and territories worldwide.

Speaking on this momentous announcement, Aparna Purohit, Head of India Originals, Amazon Prime Video, commented, “Mirzapur has truly been a game-changer title for us. The show heralded a new idiom of storytelling for Indian audiences – its characters have become a part of the popular culture. We are certain that the riveting narrative of season 2 will leave our audiences mesmerized once again. ”

“Excel Entertainment has received immense love for constantly pushing the envelope when it comes to creating impactful and powerful content,” said Ritesh Sidhwani, Producer, Excel Entertainment. “Mirzapur was a step in that endeavor. It was not just about breaking boundaries for the audiences, but also for ourselves as content creators. Bringing thrilling and untold stories from India’s hinterland without losing authenticity has been our biggest win. All the praise that season one of Mirzapur has received, not just in India, but across the globe, is heartening. It pushes Excel Entertainment and Amazon Prime Video to continue the momentum with the second season of the show.”

“The love and appreciation that the show has garnered since its launch has been simply overwhelming. Taking it a notch higher, we’re certain that the audiences are in for a visual treat in the sequel” said Creator Puneet Krishna. “Seeing their excitement for the season 2 for months now made each one of us deliver a performance that matches up to the scale at which the show has now placed itself. We are thrilled to take the fans to another dynamic world of Mirzapur that they have been waiting for a very long time.”

The series is produced by Excel Media and Entertainment, created by Puneet Krishna and directed by Gurmmeet Singh and Mihir Desai.

