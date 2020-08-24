Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Rhea Chakraborty and her father summoned by the CBI

Sushant Singh Rajput’s case was recently handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation by the Supreme Court and his family along with his fans have heaved a sigh of relief. The investigation has been going on in full swing and the officials from the Central Bureau of Investigation have landed in Mumbai a few days ago. The officials began the investigation by recreating the scene of June 14 in Sushant Singh Rajput’s Bandra apartment to get a clear picture of what happened on that day.
More details regarding the same are awaited.
