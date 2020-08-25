Sonu Sood provides accommodation to 20,000 migrants in Noida

Ever since lockdown began in March, daily wage workers and migrant labourers were left jobless. Actor Sonu Sood stepped up to help those who were affected during the lockdown due to coronavirus. The actor has been helping migrants reach their hometowns safely. He has even helped many Indian students to come back home who have been studying abroad. Recently, the actor helped 300 migrants by sending them home for Ganesh Chaturthi.

Now, the actor has provided accommodation to 20,000 migrant workers in Noida. “I am delighted to now offer accommodation for 20,000 migrated workers who have also been provided jobs in garment units in #Noida through @PravasiRojgar . With the support of #NAEC President Shri Lalit Thukral, we will work round the clock for this noble cause,” he wrote on Monday on Twitter.

Sonu Sood has also partnered with several organizations in order to provide 1 lakh jobs to migrants and daily wage workers.

