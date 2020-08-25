Aamir Khan would never discuss his religious faith in public

The “interview” where Aamir Khan is quoted as saying that his children would have to follow Islam even if his wife happens to be Hindu, has to be fake. Here is why : many many years ago when I had done an exhaustive interview with Aamir on his childhood, interest in cinema, marriage and children one of the question I asked him was about which religious belief his children were expected to follow.

“That’s a very personal question. I’d never discuss my family’s religious belief or mine in public,” was Aamir’s polite but final response.

Trying to create a religious conflict in a major celebrity’s range of discussion, when there is none, is the worst kind of mischief mongering.

Also Read: Aamir Khan meets Turkish first lady Emine Erdogan

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results