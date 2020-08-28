Suhana Khan shares glimpses of her quarantine filming with teary-eyed pictures

Suhana Khan has been following the footsteps of her father Shah Rukh Khan and has taken up on acting. She has already made her debut with a short film on YouTube and has been working on something interesting during the quarantine, too. Her performance in her first short film was highly appreciated by the viewers and they are excited to see her big Bollywood debut.
Take a look at the pictures that she shared.
View this post on Instagram
Congrats if u haven't seen me crying ~ quarantine filming ✌????????????✨
A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhan2) on Aug 27, 2020 at 11:31am PDT
Also Read: Gauri Khan turns photographer for Suhana Khan, flaunts her skills on Instagram
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply