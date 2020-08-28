Varun Dhawan is slowly recovering from shoulder injury

Actor Varun Dhawan, who will soon get back to his work routine, has revealed that he is slowly recovering from a shoulder injury that happened during the shooting of Street Dancer 3D.
Sharing a video on Thursday, the actor was seen doing a workout with a single dumbbell. "Whatsup.. had a shoulder injury from the time of shooting street dancer. Never healed properly but now after proper rehab, rest, training, and yoga I can start putting weight on it and maybe get back to these exercises," Varun wrote.
Whatsup.. had a shoulder injury from the time of shooting street dancer. Never healed properly but now after proper rehab, rest , training and yoga I can start putting weight on it and maybe get back to these exercises. #tbt
