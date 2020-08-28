Varun Dhawan is slowly recovering from shoulder injury

Actor Varun Dhawan, who will soon get back to his work routine, has revealed that he is slowly recovering from a shoulder injury that happened during the shooting of Street Dancer 3D.

Sharing a video on Thursday, the actor was seen doing a workout with a single dumbbell. "Whatsup.. had a shoulder injury from the time of shooting street dancer. Never healed properly but now after proper rehab, rest, training, and yoga I can start putting weight on it and maybe get back to these exercises," Varun wrote.

On the work front, Varun Dhawan will next be seen with Sara Ali Khan in Coolie No. 1, which is directed by his father David Dhawan. He has also signed Raj Mehta’s next directorial which stars Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor.

