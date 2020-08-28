Sushmita Sen wishes daughter Alisah on her birthday with the cutest throwback pictures

Sushmita Sen has always been the biggest cheerleader for her daughters Renee and Alisah. Sharing their achievements and adorable moments on her social media, the mother-daughters’ trio always manages to leave us gushing. With Alisah turning 11 years old today, Sushmita Sen has the sweetest wish for her younger daughter and it will surely leave you smiling!

Sharing a few throwback pictures from her childhood, Sushmita wrote, “Happy Birthday love of my life!!! We are 11 years old today!!❤️???????????????????????? From the moment our eyes met…we could speak..a language of our own!! ???? You are magical my little Angel!! Every moment of these 11 years, I have thanked God for the privilege of being your mother!!!????????❤️ I love you infinity Alisah Shona!!! ⭐️???? #partytime #godsfavouritechild #birthdaygirl #blessed ????????????????❤️ #duggadugga Maa, Renee didi @rohmanshawl ????”.

Take a look at her post.

On the work front, Sushmita Sen made her comeback with the web series, Aarya, and stunned the viewers once again with her impeccable performance.

