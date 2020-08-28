Manoj Bajpayee and Anubhav Sinha collaborate after 25 years

The popular adage ‘A picture is worth a thousand words’ certainly rings true for this picture! Isn’t it? Though the global lockdown caused due to the pandemic has certainly restricted the movement, the film and television industry is gradually getting back on its feet.
For the fans and admirers of the versatile actor Manoj Bajpayee and ace filmmaker Anubhav Sinha, the picture that has surfaced online recently would surely give them some relief, as it hints at the possibility of the actor-director collaborating for some project.
Manoj Bajpayee recently shared a photograph of him and Anubhav Sinha on his social media, discussing something with a caption, “And a very exciting collaboration after 25 years with a friend whom I know right from my theatre days @anubhavsinhaa. Bas thoda intezaar” and the filmmaker reposted the same on his social media. The picture has the backdrop of a train, with Manoj and Anubhav Sinha reading something out of a paper. Is it a new film script to be directed by Anubhav Sinha? We can't wait for the final reveal.
And a very exciting collaboration after 25 years with a friend whom I know right from my theatre days @anubhavsinhaa बस थोड़ा इंतेज़ार !!
Hence, this image of Anubhav and Manoj likely to be collaborating after 26 years has made fans curious, as they can’t wait for an official announcement from the director-actor duo! Well, time will surely tell.
