Manoj Bajpayee and Anubhav Sinha collaborate after 25 years

The popular adage ‘A picture is worth a thousand words’ certainly rings true for this picture! Isn’t it? Though the global lockdown caused due to the pandemic has certainly restricted the movement, the film and television industry is gradually getting back on its feet.

For the fans and admirers of the versatile actor Manoj Bajpayee and ace filmmaker Anubhav Sinha, the picture that has surfaced online recently would surely give them some relief, as it hints at the possibility of the actor-director collaborating for some project.

Manoj Bajpayee recently shared a photograph of him and Anubhav Sinha on his social media, discussing something with a caption, “And a very exciting collaboration after 25 years with a friend whom I know right from my theatre days @anubhavsinhaa. Bas thoda intezaar” and the filmmaker reposted the same on his social media. The picture has the backdrop of a train, with Manoj and Anubhav Sinha reading something out of a paper. Is it a new film script to be directed by Anubhav Sinha? We can't wait for the final reveal.

For the trivia-hungry, Manoj and Anubhav have been friends for over three decades now and they have had great admiration for each other’s work. One of the most sought-after directors in the industry today, Anubhav Sinha’s last three films – Mulk, Article 15 and Thappad have been commercial hits as well as critically-acclaimed. No wonder, everyone wants to know what the filmmaker is working on next. Not to forget that Manoj has regaled the audience, especially his fans with spectacular performances in the recent past with successful digital shows like The Family Man’and Bhonsle to name a few.

Hence, this image of Anubhav and Manoj likely to be collaborating after 26 years has made fans curious, as they can’t wait for an official announcement from the director-actor duo! Well, time will surely tell.

