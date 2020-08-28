Shehzad Shaikh opens up about working Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and with Shivangi Joshi

Shehzad Shaikh who is better known as Naksh from Rajan Shahi’s popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, had a peaceful lockdown phase in the lap of nature and he is happy to resume his work in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. “To be associated with a show like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai itself is a great honour. It is one of the top 3 shows on Indian Television, and this show has taught me a lot. The journey has been great and enriching. I was waiting to resume. I am an actor so the show must go on. The best thing I can do for and stand for is doing my work properly. I have welcomed the opportunity gracefully.”

On being asked how the lockdown has been for him, he said “The lockdown period has been a wake-up call for all of us. I re-evaluated myself on what I have done in my life. I think I have utilized this time in a semi-productive way. I was blessed to be in Gir Forest, Junagarh for two and a half months. I believe this stay brought a huge change in me. Hopefully, you should see the results soon.”

On-screen brother and sister Naksh and Naira have had some great memorable moments. Speaking about his co-star Shivangi Joshi, Shehzad says, “It is very nice and we work well together and professionally. When two actors work together on screen, professionalism is the main thing. But the way a daily show is shot, we hardly get any time to gel. We get along pretty well and that’s a breather offscreen. When it comes to the scenes, sometimes I have intense emotional scenes with my sister and Shivangi always helps me.”

Shehzad was recently seen in the web series Avrodh where he played the role of a secret service professional. Talking about it he says, “It was a great experience. This was the first time I did a web series. Frankly, I don’t feel actors are required to have different opinions, a different version of themselves on different platforms. I do understand different platforms require different kinds of presentation to the audience, but that's it. Working on OTT platforms was an enriching experience as an actor.”

Shehzad has some intimate scenes in Avrodh and he logically explains his take as an actor. “As an actor of the television show, we all care about our image. That is very important to us. So when the opportunity of Avrodh came and I was asked to do a particular scene I thought of it and asked for some time. I have watched enough world cinema and I believe if nudity and intimacy is going to define my career, then I have not succeeded. Also, I decided to look at my favourite actor's work and realised they have given everything that's required for the role. If I am going to take up a job, I have to accept the character’s journey.”

