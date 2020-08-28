Mohit Malik opens up about his upcoming show Lockdown Ki Lovestory and his co-star Sana Sayyad

Mohit Malik is all set to make a comeback with a rom-com on television, Lockdown Ki Lovestory. The show is very different from his previous stint, Kulfi Kumar Bajewala and his fans are super excited to see him in this new avatar. The actor has taken the time out to get the Prayagraj accent on point and will be seen sharing the screen with Sana Sayyad for the first time. Speaking to Bollywood Hungama exclusively, Mohit Malik spoke about how Lockdown Ki Lovestory is very different from Kulfi Kumar Bajewala and his experience of working in the lockdown so far.

1. What made you say yes to Lockdown Ki Lovestory?

Lockdown Ki Lovestory is a very different show I am taking up this time. Compared to the previous shows I have worked on, the character, script, and storyline is very diverse and one I have not experimented with before. It is also a love story, which is what I have never really worked on before as an actor. I have always wanted to work on a show which revolves around a love story, hence when this came my way I knew I had to take it up. The role of Dhruv that I will be playing in the show, is also sort of going to be like a personal journey for me. Dhruv's onscreen strengths are my off-screen weaknesses, which I really hope to work upon through the show. So I am very excited to embark upon this new journey with Lockdown Ki Lovestory, which I am sure is going to be great fun!

2. How does it feel going back to work in the middle of a pandemic?

It honestly feels great to finally get back to work! I am someone who cannot stay away from shooting and sets for long. I am very passionate and serious about my work and need to always be on the go with it. After Kulfi I somehow managed to get a good 6-month break due to the lockdown, which I feel was sufficient. So now I feel is the correct time to finally get back to work.

3. What precautions do you maintain on set without fail?

Like everybody else, I too am ensuring that I take responsibility of my own hygiene and safety, for not only myself but others around me as well. Regular sanitization, checkups, wearing a mask at all times besides when in a shot, and maintaining a good social distance is what I am strictly following.

4. The concept is very different from Kulfi, how has the experience been so far?

Yes, this is very different from what I portrayed on Kulfi. This is about a love story in the lockdown, something which is totally new with a refreshing concept and storyline. The journey till now has been lovely, I am enjoying settling into my character and the whole atmosphere on set, which I am very happy to get back to.

5. How is it working with Sana Sayyad? Any fun moments from the sets that you could share?

Working with Sana has been a lovely experience until now. She's a young, super energetic, and talented girl. She is one of the few very organic actors and also someone who is open to learning, which is a very good trait I noticed in her. We connected and gelled well from the first day itself, and do have a good time in between shots with a lot of laughs and jokes!

