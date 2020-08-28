Sara Ali Khan looks stunning in these pictures from the sets as she resumes work

The COVID-19 pandemic took a toll on the entertainment industry of India bringing it to a halt for months. However, now the industry is getting back on its feet with several resuming shooting. Actors like Akshay Kumar, Huma Qureshi, Bhumi Pednekar, and Ranbir Kapoor have already resumed shooting. Now, actress Sara Ali Khan has also resumed shooting for her upcoming projects.

Recently, the actress was papped on the sets of her new project. Sara looked stunning as she stepped out her vanity van and even waved to the paparazzi. In one of the pictures she was seen wearing a white Lehenga and later she was spotted wearing a stunning party dress. Her crew was seen sporting face masks as a COVID-19 precaution.

Take a look at the pictures:

On the work front, the actress was last seen in the film Love Aaj Kal opposite Kartik Aaryan. She will be next seen in Varun Dhawan starrer Coolie No 1 which is the remake of Govinda and Karisma Kapoor starrer of the same name. Sara has also been roped in for Aanand L Rai’s upcoming film Atrangi Re which also features Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.

