Sarah Jessica Parker: “Can I Try This In A Size 9?”

A few weeks ago we told you Sarah Jessica Parker made a surprise appearance at her SJP shoe store in Manhattan and she worked as a salesperson. Shoppers loved it and sales went through the roof. Last weekend, the E! channel had one of their Sex & the City three day marathons featuring every episode from the six seasons of the beloved series.(It’s still fabulous!) Coincidentally or not, Sarah is BACK in the busy store waiting on customers with the rest of the staff this week. Sarah was just one of the girls when she and the other salesclerks went out for a taco lunch – she was happily masked and unrecognized.

Photo: Sarah looks right at home in the store

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

