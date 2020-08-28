Everybody’s Talking About The Weeknd’s Nose

This is how The Weekend looked as he walked out after performing for the VMA Awards in New York. He’s wearing the same red jacket and has the same bloody bandaged nose that you saw when he appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live and SNL. This is how he looks whenever he performs songs from his new album After Hours. He released videos with the album featuring the same look. His “character” in the creepy, dark videos is either a victim or a monster – you be the judge. His makeup artist must be working overtime…

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

Click HERE to read more from this author.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results