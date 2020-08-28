John Legend: Sexiest Man Alive, One Year Later

It’s not often that you see someone eating ice cream off the head of the “Sexiest Man Alive,” but it happened today at Gelato Festival in West Hollywood. John Legend (yes, he was People magazine’s “Sexiest Man Alive” last year) took his cute family out for ice cream and caused quite a stir. Chrissy Teigen, picked up an ice cream cake while the well-mannered kids, Luna, 4, (on dad’s shoulders) and Miles, 2, (on somebody else’s shoulders) enjoyed their favorite scoops. The “All of Me” singer seems incredibly happy with his little family and he’s eagerly waiting baby #3 now in the works…

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

