Picture Alexis Carrington Shopping At Ikea

Can you imagine Dynasty star Joan Collins eating Ikea’s Swedish meatballs? When she posted this photo on Instagram, Joan confessed that she had been scolded by a security guard when when was reading the menu at an Ikea restaurant in France. She was wearing a plastic face shield instead of a mask and was told that a mask was essential. She was obviously miffed, but pulled on a mask under the shield. We are totally amused at the idea of Joan Collins eating in the discount cafeteria at Ikea! Currently, the still playful Joan (who is now an unbelievable 87) is stylishly isolating with her 55 year old husband Percy in St Tropez.

Photo: Instagram

Click HERE to read more from this author.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results