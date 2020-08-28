Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans starrer The King’s Man to now release in 2021

Another Hollywood flick has been delayed. Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans starrer The King's Man has been postponed and will now release in 2021.
According to Disney, the film was originally set for release on September 18. It has been delayed by five months amid the coronavirus. The film will now release on February 26, 2021.
Directed by Matthew Vaughn, the film is based on the comic book “The Secret Service” by Mark Millar and Dave Gibbons.
