Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor Rajesh Kumar tests positive for COVID-19

Rajesh Kumar has won our hearts with his performance as Rosesh in Sarabhai VS Sarabhai. From his poems to his comic timings, the actor has always managed to put a smile on our faces with his performances in shows like Baa Bahu Aur Baby and more. He had only recently started shooting for his new show, Excuse Me, Madam, and has tested positive for Coronavirus as per reports.
Wishing Rajesh Kumar a speedy recovery!
Also Read: Rajesh Kumar spreads awareness about Coronavirus as his iconic character Rosesh Sarabhai from Sarabhai vs Sarabhai
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply