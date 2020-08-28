Amal Sehrawat resumes shooting for Choti Sarrdaarni after 6 months

Amal Sehrawat, who is better known as Jagga from Choti Sarrdaarni, resumed shooting from this week after six months. The actor is clearly elated about this. When asked, he says, “After a gap of six months finally I resumed shoot from 24th August. I can’t express how much I have missed the set, the cast, and crew. Getting back to the set is a great moment for an actor. I was pretty nostalgic while facing the camera after 6 months. And when I met my costars I felt so good and realized how much I missed them. The onset vibes are very positive and the unit is maintaining all precautions. People are following that too. Not only are we responsible for our own health, but we are also responsible for others as well.”

Jagga is a character who is an ideal brother to every sister, a dutiful son, and a caring husband. Speaking about that Amal adds, “Jagga and Amal have a lot of similarities. Both prioritize their family over everything else, both are loving fathers, loving husbands, and a responsible son. You don’t get so many shades in one character and there is going to be lots of exciting stuff ahead. At the moment, I can't reveal more than that.” On the personal front, Amal is still healing from the sudden loss of his father. He says, “It’s a loss which is probably the biggest in my life. Everything has changed after that. Priorities of life is clear to me now. I have a very supportive family and with that, I am keeping my focus right.”

