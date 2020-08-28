Amal Sehrawat resumes shooting for Choti Sarrdaarni after 6 months

Amal Sehrawat, who is better known as Jagga from Choti Sarrdaarni, resumed shooting from this week after six months. The actor is clearly elated about this. When asked, he says, “After a gap of six months finally I resumed shoot from 24th August. I can’t express how much I have missed the set, the cast, and crew. Getting back to the set is a great moment for an actor. I was pretty nostalgic while facing the camera after 6 months. And when I met my costars I felt so good and realized how much I missed them. The onset vibes are very positive and the unit is maintaining all precautions. People are following that too. Not only are we responsible for our own health, but we are also responsible for others as well.”
Also Read: Amal Sehrawat of Choti Sarrdaarni opens up about losing his father to COVID-19
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply