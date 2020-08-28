Star Wars actor Kelly Marie Tran to lead Disney’s Raya and the Last Dragon, first look revealed 

Star Wars actor Kelly Marie Tran has replaced Cassie Steele in Disney's upcoming film Raya and the Last Dragon. Crazy Rich Asians star Awkwafina will essay the role of Sisu, a dragon in human form who needs the help of Raya in order to get her power back and return to her original self.

Entertainment Weekly, on August 27, shared the first look of the film. According to EW, "Featured in the picture are Raya and her trusty steed Tuk Tuk, a creature Hall describes as a fuzzy bear meets an insect version of an armadillo. As an evil force threatens the fictional kingdom of Kumandra, the two must leave their Heart Lands home and track down the last dragon to help stop the villainous Druun."

Tran told EW, “She is someone who is technically a princess but I think that what's really cool about this project, about this character, specifically is that everyone's trying to flip the narrative on what it means to be a princess. Raya is totally a warrior. When she was a kid, she was excited to get her sword. And she grows up to be a really badass, gritty warrior and can really take care of herself.”

The film will be directed by Paul Briggs and John Ripa.

View this post on Instagram

@disneyraya is a movie of many firsts — one of which no one saw coming, not even its creators — and here is a first look image of it. From how the pandemic impacted the making of the animated film to Kelly Marie Tran as its lead, the filmmakers discuss making the Southeast Asia-inspired movie. Tap our link in bio for more details. ????: Walt Disney Animation Studios

A post shared by Entertainment Weekly (@entertainmentweekly) on Aug 27, 2020 at 9:02am PDT

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results