Sonu Sood says the situation got out of control post the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput

A lot has been said and discussed post the untimely demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Several people have also come up and spoke about how bad Bollywood is behind all its glitz and glamour. Bollywood actor Sonu Sood in an interview with daily said that the situation after the sad demise has got out of control with the becoming a topic of prime time discussion.
Sonu Sood said that he feels sad seeing these debates and interviews. The actor said that a lot of his family members who are not from the film industry react in a very emotional manner when they see such news.
