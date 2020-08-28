Sonu Sood says the situation got out of control post the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput

A lot has been said and discussed post the untimely demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Several people have also come up and spoke about how bad Bollywood is behind all its glitz and glamour. Bollywood actor Sonu Sood in an interview with daily said that the situation after the sad demise has got out of control with the becoming a topic of prime time discussion.

Sonu Sood said that he feels sad seeing these debates and interviews. The actor said that a lot of his family members who are not from the film industry react in a very emotional manner when they see such news.

Sonu also spoke about how celebrities need to be mindful of what they do and say. He said that celebrities don't realize how their words are going to affect a common man in the country because he believes in you. The Dabangg actor said that celebrities are an inspiration to millions and that they have a huge responsibility. He also said that some people just to get media attention go overboard which is sad. The actor wishes that the industry reacted to the current situation in a more intelligent manner than they did.

