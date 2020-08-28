Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi resume shoot after co-stars test positive for COVID-19

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most-watched television shows and also happens to be one of the longest-running shows. With the recent guidelines set for shooting the shows amidst the lockdown, the actors have been asked to maintain all the possible precautionary measures required. However, three members from the cast of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai including Sachin Tyagi, Swati Chitnis, and Samir Onkar have tested positive for Coronavirus.
The rest of the star cast and crew have tested negative for Coronavirus and will continue to adhere to the guidelines.
