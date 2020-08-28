Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu announce that they’re expecting a baby in the cutest way

Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu are all set to welcome another baby next year. The couple took to their social media to announce the big news in the cutest way possible. With a cute photoshoot done for the same, they also involved their twin daughters and the pictures are surely going to give you major goals. Karanvir and Teejay are seen making a baby out of the mud and are all smiles as they posed candidly.

Karanvir took to his Instagram to share the big news with the caption, “Children come into the world through us, but everything is in God's hands. He is the great creator, the one who crafts every little detail. We are the vessels, waiting to receive his blessings. Thank you to our Divine for this surprise! We are beyond grateful He has chosen us to become parents again. Best birthday gift ever. ❤️????”

Take a look at their pictures.

View this post on Instagram

Children come into the world through us, but everything is in God's hands. He is the great creator, the one who crafts every little detail. We are the vessels, waiting to receive his blessings. Thank you to our Divine for this surprise! We are beyond grateful He has chosen us to become parents again. Best birthday gift ever. ❤️???? Thank you @anish_sonakshi.photography

A post shared by Karanvir Bohra (@karanvirbohra) on Aug 28, 2020 at 1:09am PDT

Congratulations to the happy couple!

Also Read: Karanvir Bohra uninstalls TikTok after China attacks on Indian Army in Galwan Valley

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results