H&M’s Collab With Sandra Mansour Will Benefit The Lebanese Red Cross

Less than a month ago, H&M was gearing up to launch another of its signature designer collaborations, this time with Beirut-based womenswear brand Sandra Mansour. Then, on August 4, an explosion in the Lebanese capital left thousands wounded and nearly 200 dead. The collection release was postponed due to the events. Now it’s here and includes a $100,000 donation from the Swedish fashion brand to the Lebanese Red Cross.

The 15-piece H&M x Sandra Mansour collection is available starting Thursday, both in stores and online. According to Mansour, the brand’s CEO and founder, the collection, from the start, was intended to be a message of hope, “something we really need right now,” she said in the press release.

The collection, titled “Fleur du Soleil,” was inspired by female artists, like Toyen, Dorothea Tanning, Lena Leclercq, and Bibi Zogbe, as well as nature. She was especially drawn to the sunflower, which, according to Mansour, “represents the cycle of life, and its dependency on sun and light.” The fabrics, which include dark lace, jacquards, and embroidered organza, were inspired by paintings.

The result includes feminine, yet edgy dresses, tops, and skirts, each with a touch of frill and delicacy, in a natural color scheme of taupe, black, and white. Gold earrings, rings, and headbands are also featured throughout, with pieces starting at just $12.99.

For the campaign, the Fleur du Soleil collection was photographed in a fairytale-like forest setting. “The first things you notice about Mansour’s designs are their dreamy qualities and sheer beauty, but then you get further drawn into the craftsmanship, the storytelling, and the modern youthfulness,” says Maria Ostbom, H&M’s Head of Womenswear Design. “There’s also something empowering about the femininity.”

Shop the just-launched H&M x Sandra Mansour collection now. For ways to donate to and support the city of Beirut, click here.

