Sara Ali Khan opts for a hot pink kurta at JP Dutta’s daughter’s mehendi function 

Sara Ali Khan along with her mother and actress Amrita Singh attended director JP Dutta's daughter's mehendi ceremony. Pictures of Sara dressed in a hot pink salwar suit at the function has been doing the rounds on social media.

While Sara looked simple and gorgeous in the pink kurta, the gracious Amrita Singh sported a multi-coloured suit. The two happily posed with the bride Nidhi Dutta and others at the function. Nidhi is all set to get married to Binoy Gandhi.

Earlier Sara had wished her Insta fam on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi wearing the same pink kurta. Sharing the photo she wrote, “Ganpati Bappa Morya.”

Amrita Singh and @saraalikhan95 at family friend @nidhiduttaofficial's mehendi ceremony

Border and Refugee filmmaker JP Dutta's daughter @nidhiduttaofficial at her mehendi ceremony

On the work front, the actress was last seen in the film Love Aaj Kal opposite Kartik Aaryan. She will be next seen in Varun Dhawan starrer Coolie No 1 which is the remake of Govinda and Karisma Kapoor starrer of the same name. Sara has also been roped in for Aanand L Rai’s upcoming film Atrangi Re which also features Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.

