Marvel stars mourn the loss of Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman

In one of the most tragic news, Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman passed away after his prolonged battle with colon cancer. “It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman,” the statement read.”Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV.”

“A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy,” the statement continued.

“It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther. He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side. The family thanks you for your love and prayers, and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time,” the statement read.

— Chadwick Boseman (@chadwickboseman) August 29, 2020

The stars of the Marvel Cinematic Universe who had an opportunity to share screen space with Chadwick Boseman pad tribute to the late actor. Chris Evans, Brie Larson, Chris Pratt, Mark Ruffalo, Angela Basset, among others took to social media to pay tribute.

I’m absolutely devastated. This is beyond heartbreaking.

Chadwick was special. A true original. He was a deeply committed and constantly curious artist. He had so much amazing work still left to create. I’m endlessly grateful for our friendship. Rest in power, King???? pic.twitter.com/oBERXlw66Z

— Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) August 29, 2020

— Brie Larson (@brielarson) August 29, 2020

All I have to say is the tragedies amassing this year have only been made more profound by the loss of #ChadwickBoseman . What a man, and what an immense talent. Brother, you were one of the all time greats and your greatness was only beginning. Lord love ya. Rest in power, King.

— Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) August 29, 2020

i will miss you, birthday brother. you were always light and love to me. my god … ✌????♥️✊???? ????????‍♂ forever and ever … https://t.co/9pORaKZuQN pic.twitter.com/awX3DiTVwn

— Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) August 29, 2020

THANK YOU @chadwickboseman for all you gave us. We needed it & will always cherish it! A talented & giving artist & brother who will be sorely missed???????? RIP

— Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) August 29, 2020

My prayers go out to Chadwick’s family and loved ones. The world will miss his tremendous talent. God rest his soul. #wakandaforever

A post shared by chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) on Aug 28, 2020 at 8:25pm PDT

Chadwick is an inspiration, a warrior with a big kind heart that I’ll never forget. I’m so deeply heartbroken by his passing. Sending love to the Boseman family … R.I.P.

A post shared by Jeremy Renner (@jeremyrenner) on Aug 28, 2020 at 9:11pm PDT

Devastating news. We lost a great one. Takoto mai rā e Āriki. #chadwickboseman

— Taika Waititi (@TaikaWaititi) August 29, 2020

“It was meant to be for Chadwick and me to be connected, for us to be family. But what many don’t know is our story began long before his historic turn as Black Panther. During the premiere party for Black Panther, Chadwick reminded me of something. He whispered that when I received my honorary degree from Howard University, his alma mater, he was the student assigned to escort me that day. And here we were, years later as friends and colleagues, enjoying the most glorious night ever! We’d spent weeks prepping, working, sitting next to each other every morning in makeup chairs, preparing for the day together as mother and son. I am honored that we enjoyed that full circle experience. This young man’s dedication was awe-inspiring, his smile contagious, his talent unreal. So I pay tribute to a beautiful spirit, a consummate artist, a soulful brother…”thou aren’t not dead but flown afar…”. All you possessed, Chadwick, you freely gave. Rest now, sweet prince.” #WakandaForever

A post shared by Angela Bassett (@im.angelabassett) on Aug 28, 2020 at 8:43pm PDT

I’m gonna have to tell Cy, Bowie and Zen that T’Challa has passed. What other king can I tell them about now? pic.twitter.com/AFEFxJOFd5

— Zoe Saldana (@zoesaldana) August 29, 2020

Our hearts are broken and our thoughts are with Chadwick Boseman’s family. Your legacy will live on forever. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/YQMrEJy90x

— Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) August 29, 2020

Chadwick, you were even more of a hero off screen than on. A role model not only to me on set, but to millions of others around the world. You brought joy and happiness to so many and I’m proud to have been able to call you a friend. RIP Chadwick

A post shared by Tom Holland (@tomholland2013) on Aug 28, 2020 at 10:20pm PDT

