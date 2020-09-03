Aamir Khan pens a note after the death of his Marathi teacher and language scholar Suhas Limaye

Language scholar Suhas Limaye passed away on Wednesday, September 2 after suffering from coronary heart disease. Aamir Khan, who took lessons from him, condoled his death.
Taking to Twitter, Aamir Khan penned an emotional note that read, “I am deeply saddened to hear that my Marathi Sir Mr.Suhas Limaye passed away yesterday. Sir, you have been one of my best teachers. I have enjoyed every moment that I spent with you. Your curiosity, and your desire to learn and share, is what made you the fantastic teacher that you have always been. The 4 years we spent together have been most memorable. Every moment that we have spent together is etched in my memory. You taught me not just Marathi, but about so many other things too."
As per Aamir’s note, he took lessons from the late Suhas Limaye for four years.
