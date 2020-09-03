Nargis Fakhri makes her relationship with Justin Santos Instagram official 

Actress Nargis Fakhri has found love again. She took to her Instagram handle to share a few pictures in which she is seen posing with her boyfriend at a shooting range. Her boyfriend, Justin Santos is a New York based chef.

In the photos, Nargis can be seen wielding a large rifle and trying her hand at shooting at the Thunder Mountain Shooting Range. “When he takes you shooting.Learning to shoot a shotgun with @jsantos1923 That gun was kinda heavy,” she captioned her post.

Take a look at the pictures:

What a phenomenal weekend with some incredible people. As many times as I’ve been to California I’ve barely had a chance to explore it until this past MDW ????????. Thanks for having me @nargisfakhri ???? and thanks for being such gracious hosts @rebeccasuhrawardi @shane.cw had a blast, until next time ✌????✌???? #SanClemente #California #MDW #BeachDaze #sunshinecoasthinterland

Look at this………….. Snack right here @nargisfakhri ???????????????? ????: @rebeccasuhrawardi @shane.cw

Nargis broke up with her filmmaker boyfriend Matt Alonzo in January this year. Before Matt, Nargis had also dated actor Uday Chopra.

On the work front, Nargis was last seen in Amavas will next be seen in Torbaaz along with Sanjay Dutt.The film will release on Netflix soon.

