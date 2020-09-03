Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty would consume marijuana together, reveals Shruti Modi

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14. The case is currently being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).
Shruti Modi, who was close to both Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty in her statement to the CBI reportedly said that the couple would often consume marijuana together. According to CNN News 18 sources, Sushant and Rhea would often spend a lot of time on the terrace consuming marijuana. As per the report, Rhea would also smoke joints with Samuel Miranda and Showik Chakraborty.
However, Rhea in her statement to the officials has maintained that she has never consumed drugs. In her recent interviews she said that she is even willing to do a drug test.
