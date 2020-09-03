Vidyut Jammwal starrer Khuda Haafiz to get a sequel; to go on floors in 2021 

The Vidyut Jammwal and Shivaleeka Oberoi starrer Khuda Haafiz was one of the seven films acquired by Disney+ Hotstar to release on their platform. The film that was released in August opened to positive reviews. Now, the makers have announced that the film will be having a sequel. The second chapter takes the love story between the lead characters (essayed by Vidyut Jammwal and Shivaleeka Oberoi) in the antecedent forward.
Vidyut Jammwal says, “Getting his (Sameer, lead character essayed by him) wife back is not the perfect ending. To adjust and successfully live in the society after the woman (Nargis, played by Shivaleeka Oberoi) has gone through this turmoil is the real beginning of the love story. That's what we're planning to showcase in the second chapter.”
Producer, Director of Panorama Studios, Abhishek Pathak says, “It is great to be one of the forerunners for canvassing and backing stories for the big screen. The response to Khuda Haafiz was phenomenal and I can only hope viewers will embrace its Chapter II. It will be full of surprises and we're determined to keep the audience on the edge of their seats in theatres this time around. We take pride in creating quality films that entertain viewers and also further the cause of cinema. Our sole endeavour is to seek fresh content and experiment with the tastes of the audience. We are excited to do so with Khuda Haafiz Chapter II.”
Produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak (Panorama Studios) and co-produced by Sanjeev Joshi and Aditya Chowksey, written and directed by Faruk Kabir and starring Vidyut Jammwal and Shivaleeka Oberoi, Khuda Haafiz Chapter II will be on floors in the first quarter of 2021.
ALSO READ: Vidyut Jammwal says that the film industry is a beautiful place to be and a few rotten apples cannot change that
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply