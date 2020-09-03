Vicky Kaushal and Manushi Chhillar’s situational comedy to go on floor in October

It is known that Vicky Kaushal and Manushi Chillar will be starring in a situational comedy backed by Yash Raj Flms. The film will be reportedly announced on September 27 on the 50th anniversary of YRF. It seems like the project will take off in October.
As per a daily, the Vijay Krishna Acharya directorial will reportedly roll in October. The team is currently prepping for the project. It is a new genre for the lead actors.
On the work front, Manushi Chhillar will make her debut in Akshay Kumar starrer Prithviraj. Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal will be seen in Sardar Udham Singh and Ashwatthama.
ALSO READ: Vicky Kaushal says he would love to go back on the sets
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply