Bhushan Kumar’s ‘Nach Meri Rani’ song to feature Nora Fatehi and Guru Randhawa

After doing solo projects for Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series, Nora Fatehi and Guru Randhawa have teamed up for the producer’s music video for the first time ever. Nora, who featured in Guru Randhawa’s 'Lagdi Lahore Di' in StreetDancer 3D, recently shot for the singer's new single 'Nach Meri Rani' produced by Bhushan Kumar. An original composition by Tanishk Bagchi, who recently teased his fans about working on something big and exciting, is sung by Nikhita Gandhi with Guru Randhawa.

The young fresh pair rehearsed rigorously with choreographer Bosco and his team for 7 days prior to the video shoot. This peppy dance track is conceptualized and created by team Retrophiles who have come up with a never seen before video idea which is new and innovative. The 'High Rated Gabru' singer drove down to Mumbai last week where Nora and he shot the video with a limited crew, following all safety precautions.

Talking about it talented singer Guru Randhawa says, "I'm super stoked as almost after 5 months we shot for a new track. It's something fresh and the song has a very upbeat groovy vibe to it like my other songs. Post lockdown, it was the first shoot we did in Mumbai in a week's schedule following all safety precautions and government norms. It was fun collaborating with Nora for the video and to match up to her craft, Bosco sir did a great job. I'm thankful to everyone who made this possible and super excited for my fans to hear it"

Nora informs that she rehearsed for five days for this single. "I am so excited to be collaborating with Guru for the first time in a music video. I immediately agreed to be a part of this project because the song is so peppy and catchy. Guru is an amazing singer and I am sure, it’s another huge dance track", Nora says.

Says T-Series head honcho Bhushan Kumar, "Guru Randhawa and Nora Fatehi are a dynamite combination and we are so excited to bring them together with 'Nach Meri Rani'. We at T-Series are keen to try to bring forward different genres of music and video concepts. We really wanted to push the envelope with this music video since both of them are masters of their craft. The concept is very forward and innovative and I'm glad we managed to pull it off. The video has turned out spectacular and is a must-watch." The producer informed the song is under post-production and will be launched in a month or so.

ALSO READ: India’s Best Dancer: Tiger Pop impresses Nora Fatehi with an Egyptian themed performance on ‘Dilbar Dilbar’

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results