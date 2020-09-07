Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Ghanshyam Nayak aka Nattu Kaka has been hospitalized for surgery

Nattu Kaka’s character on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah happens to be one of the audience’s favourites. The senior actor had not resumed shooting for the show post the leniencies in the lockdown since actors above the age of 65 were not allowed to be on set. However, even after the Bombay High Court quashed that rule from the guidelines, his fans will have to wait a little longer to see him back.
Here’s wishing Nattu Kaka a speedy recovery!
