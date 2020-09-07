Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Ghanshyam Nayak aka Nattu Kaka has been hospitalized for surgery

Nattu Kaka’s character on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah happens to be one of the audience’s favourites. The senior actor had not resumed shooting for the show post the leniencies in the lockdown since actors above the age of 65 were not allowed to be on set. However, even after the Bombay High Court quashed that rule from the guidelines, his fans will have to wait a little longer to see him back.

As per the reports, Ghanshyam Nayak has been diagnosed with lumps in his neck for which he will be undergoing surgery. He has been associated with the show for over a decade and is keen on resuming work after he recovers completely. A spokesperson from the production team confirmed the news and said that the doctor suggested that it was best to get the lumps surgically removed. The production house has extended their support to the senior actor in the meantime.

Here’s wishing Nattu Kaka a speedy recovery!

