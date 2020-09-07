Amrita Arora criticises those who circulated Malaika Arora’s COVID-19 test report; says some wrote ‘she deserves it’

Earlier today, Malaika Arora took to her Instagram handle to inform that she has tested positive for COVID-19. She informed that she will be quarantined at home. This comes a day after Arjun Kapoor tested positive. The two have been dating each other for quite some time.

“Today I have tested positive for coronavirus but I want to inform you all that I am feeling fine. I am asymptomatic and following all the required protocols and will be quarantined at home as instructed by my doctor and authorities. I request all of you to stay calm and safe. Thank you for all your support . Much love,” the 46-year-old celebrity wrote on Instagram.

However, reports of Malaika testing positive had been out on Sunday evening itself. After Malaika made the official statement, her sister Amrita Arora took to her Instagram stories and criticized those sharing Malaika's coronavirus test reports on social media. "Price of being a celebrity? New normal? In sickness but NOT in health?? Is this ok?? My sister's results have been posted on various WhatsApp groups, Facebook and other mediums! While she was hoping and praying for a negative test and was also preparing herself to get better this is what one has to deal with? How is this ok????????? What's happened to us humans is a sad sad state of affairs.” she wrote, sharing a screenshot of the test reports.

She further criticised people who said that Malaika ‘deserved it’. “Was posting her result of any use to anyone ?????? She’s a responsible citizen who would’ve declared it anyway! What’s the perverse pleasure of making it a discussion and guessing how and when she got it, some going to the extent of saying she deserves it with laughing emojis! Why why why!!” she asked.

Amrita further questioned how the reports got leaked and questioned the doctor -patient confidentiality. “The question is how did her report get out in the 1st place … How was it ok to disregard a doc / patient confidentiality. Let’s just respect what’s happening in the world today and stop this ridiculous naming and shaming syndrome! STOP!,” she wrote.

