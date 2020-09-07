SHINee’s Taemin mesmerizes with his spellbinding music video ‘Criminal’ 

The season of music releases in South Korean industry is truly exciting. Popular K-pop group SHINee's youngest member Taemin has made his solo comeback with 'Never Gonna Dance Again' Act 1 album. The music video for the prologue single '2 Kids' was unveiled on August 4, 2020. Now, the lead track was unveiled on September 7, 2020, which is called 'Criminal'.

"The Syndrome called you / You lure me in and shake me / Behind your childlike innocent face / A frightening side of you, gives me goosebumps / My heart with an open wound is already full of your fingerprints / My hands holding yours that stabbed me are not clean either / So elegant, a Criminal who hurts me / It’s okay You soothe me just to torture me again / Ooh I’m on a leash called you," the lyrics emote the hard-hitting emotions of Taemin as he opens up about being attracted to someone.

The music video is electrifying has Taemin has outdone himself again with his music. The 9 track EP truly showcases his beautiful artistry.

'Criminal' is penned by Danke. The future synth track has been composed by MEGATONE, Lauren Aquilina, Chloe Latimer, Shae Jacobs, SCORE.

Taemin released his second solo album 'WANT' in February 2019. The dark concept of the music video was highly appreciated. His solo work with 'Move', 'Danger', 'Press Your Number' have been loved by the fans.

ALSO READ: SHINEE’s Taemin expresses heartbreak while dancing through the streets in ‘2 KIDS’ music video

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results